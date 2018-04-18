Flames Race Through Western Oklahoma

Wild fires continue to burn across western Oklahoma. The largest is the Rhea Fire in Dewey County. The town of Seiling was evacuated because of the flames last night. Forestry officials say the fire continues to spread.

It is just one on numerous fires burning across western portions of the state. So far, two people have been killed by the fast moving flames, about 50-homes damaged or destroyed and thousands of head of livestock destroyed.

There is a Fire Weather Watch for the Tulsa area today because of strong northwest winds and a low humidity.