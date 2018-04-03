First Oklahoma Commission on Opioid Abuse–Recommended Bill Sent to Governor

The first bill containing a recommendation of the Oklahoma Commission on Opioid Abuse looks set to become law.

Senate Bill 1078 passed the House 86–0 Tuesday. It makes one change to Oklahoma’s Trafficking in Illegal Drugs Act.

"All this does is it adds fentanyl like we have oxycontin and other opioids at this time. It adds that because it’s a gap in what we’re able to police," said Rep. Tim Downing, the bill's House author and a member of the opioid commission.

SB1078 makes possessing 1 gram of fentanyl or its equivalents a felony punishable by a fine up to $500,000 and at least 10 years in prison for a first offense.

Downing told his colleagues not to be fooled by the low-sounding amount.

"One gram of fentanyl — and so that would be like a Sweet’N Low packet — is 7,000 doses. That’s enough, basically, for, frankly, a 10-mile radius of this capitol to overdose," Downing said.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said right now, law enforcement agencies can’t do anything when they find someone in possession of fentanyl, a narcotic that killed more than 20,000 Americans in 2016.