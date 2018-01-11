Fire Destroys Wyandotte's School Buses

School has been called off in the Ottawa Conuty town of Wyandotte. The majority of the school district's bus fleet was destroyed in an overnight fire.

The blaze was reported at the Wyandotte school bus barn. The fire damaged buses inside the facility as well as those parked adjacent to it.

Officials are unaware of the cause at this point. There are security cameras in the area to monitor the buses at night. Officials will be reviewing that video.

School officials hope to resume classes on Tuesday.