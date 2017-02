Tulsa Fire Fighters worked through the night at Tulsa's Port of Catoosa.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday, fire alarms started sounding in the Advance Research Chemical facility at the port.

Three employees were inside the building at the time. The Tulsa Fire Department responded and quickly got a handle on the situation. No one was injured.

The roads leading to and from the port were closed overnight as a safety precaution.