Few Left Lane Tickets

An Oklahoma law forbidding motorists on four-lane highways to impede traffic by traveling in the left lane has resulted in dozens of citations since going into effect last year.

Records obtained by The Oklahoman show that 60 people were cited for violating the "left lane" law during the first three months it was enacted.

Interstate 35 between Noble and Love counties had the largest number of citations with 25 issued. According to records, 14 motorists were ticketed along Interstate 40 between Canadian and Pottawatomie counties. Eight drivers were also cited on Interstate 44 from Oklahoma to Tulsa counties.

Trooper Dwight Durant says more than 200 warnings were written from November through December. He says troopers can choose whether to issue a ticket or a write a warning.