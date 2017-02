February: The month of love and the Oscars. Join Public Radio Tulsa's Scott Gregory for these All This Jazz specials.

LOVE SONGS

Saturday, February 11 | 11:00 p.m. to midnight | Public Radio 89.5 - 1

Sunday, February 12| 8:00 - 9:00 p.m. | Public Radio 89.5- 2

MOVIE MUSIC

Saturday, February 25 | 11:00 p.m. to midnight | Public Radio 89.5 - 1

Sunday, February 26 | 8:00 - 9:00 p.m. | Public Radio 89.5- 2