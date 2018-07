Tulsa Police are investigating a fatal home invasion near 51th and South Sheridan. Police say a 42-year-old man was shot and killed when he tried to break into the home of his ex-girl friend in the 6800 block if East 50 th.

Police say the woman heard a noise, grabbed her gun and when the man can into the house she shot it. He was dead at the scene. The woman reportedly told authorities that the man had a history of stalking her.