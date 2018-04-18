Farmers and Ranchers Need Wildfire Aid

When the phone rings at the Wildfire Relief Center it is Dee Cooper who answers. He is helping coordinate aid to farmers and ranchers devastated by the western Oklahoma wildfires.

With pastureland destroyed by the mammoth fires he says they need hay and a way to get it delivered. Cooper says many people are donating hay, but they have a bottleneck with transportation logistics.

He says the also need barbed wire and fence posts to replace those destroyed by the fires.

Here are the contract numbers if you would like to help:

405-590-0160

405-496-9329

405-397-7912