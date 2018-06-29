Fallin: No Special Session for Medical Marijuana Regulation

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin will not call state lawmakers into special session to come up with regulations for medical marijuana.

Voters approved State Question 788 in Tuesday's election, with almost 57 percent in favor of legalizing medical marijuana. Leading up to the vote, the Oklahoma State Department of Health spent three months drafting emergency rules to deal with the ballot measure's implementation.

"The voters have spoken, and it’s important that our state has a responsible system up and running to meet the deadlines outlined in State Question 788. If circumstances develop that adjustments to the Health Department rules are necessary, those can be addressed when lawmakers return in regular session early next year," Fallin said.

The proposed emergency rules are available online for review and comment. Comments must be submitted via email on or before July 3. Proposed emergency rules will be presented to the Oklahoma State Board of Health for its consideration on July 10.