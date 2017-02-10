Fallin Names Wyrick to State Supreme Court

Gov. Mary Fallin has named Oklahoma Solicitor General Patrick Wyrick to a vacancy on the state Supreme Court.

Fallin named the 35-year-old Wyrick to the state's highest court Thursday. He's the two-term governor's first appointment to the nine-member court and replaces Justice Steven Taylor, who retired from the bench last year.

Wyrick has served as solicitor general in the Oklahoma attorney general's office since 2011 and has represented the state in various cases before the U.S. and Oklahoma supreme courts as well as other courts. A native of Atoka, Wyrick remains involved in the family's southeastern Oklahoma business.

Attorney General Scott Pruitt says Wyrick has played a key role in his office's efforts to defend state law and will bring a robust judicial philosophy to the state Supreme Court.