Fallin Indicates She's No Longer Pursuing Spot in Trump Administration

President-elect Donald Trump passed over Gov. Mary Fallin for a rumored cabinet position. Fallin was asked Wednesday whether that means she's still looking for a spot within Trump's administration.

"I don't anticipate on getting an offer, so, no," Fallin told reporters after the State Board of Equalization meeting.

Though she's on Trump's transition team and was reportedly in the running for Secretary of the Interior, Fallin said she's happy here in Oklahoma.

"And I'm busy, and I've got a lot of work to do. At this point in time, I have not been offered anything," Fallin said. "When I went up to see President-elect Trump, I did give him some advice from the Republican governors … in our nation, so we talked about a lot of different issues that are important to our governors."

Trump picked Montana lawmaker Ryan Zinke for the Interior secretary post.

Fallin said she looks forward to what Trump might do once in office.

"One of his top goals is creating jobs, creating more revenue, making America more competitive. I think that will help Oklahoma be more competitive," Fallin said. "He's certainly very supportive of the energy sector. We've seen a lot of federal rules and regulations that have actually hurt the energy sector in our state and across the nation, so I think all that will bode well for the state of Oklahoma."

With higher oil prices and fewer incentives for producers, Oklahoma's revenue from gross production taxes on oil is expected to increase more than $24 million dollars next year.