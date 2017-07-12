Related Program: 
What can American motion pictures tell us about the American South, and what can the South tell us about the movies? Our guest is Robert Jackson, an Associate Professor of English here at the University of Tulsa. He tells us about his new book, which is just out from Oxford University Press: "Fade In, Crossroads: A History of the Southern Cinema." This hefty work offers a detailed account of Southern producers, filmmakers, performers, screenwriters, and critics -- as well as the habits and tastes of Southern moviegoers -- while also investigating the relationship of film history to such defining American experiences as slavery, lynching, segregation, the KKK, Jim Crow, and the Civil Rights Movement.

