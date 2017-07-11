Exonerated Tulsa Man Sues City, Former Detectives

An Oklahoma man who was exonerated after spending 20 years in prison is suing the city of Tulsa and two former detectives.

40-year-olds Malcolm Scott and De'Marchoe Carpenter were freed from prison last year after a judge found them "actually innocent" based on new evidence in the 1994 shooting death of 19-year-old Karen Summers.

Scott filed a federal civil rights suit that claims his right to a fair trial was violated by the failure to conduct basic forensic testing of physical evidence. It alleges that two retired Tulsa Police Department detectives fabricated evidence by coercing false testimonies from witnesses and co-defendants.

The suit seeks relief for alleged violations of due process and $75,000 in damages.

A spokeswoman for the city didn't immediately respond to the newspaper's request for comment.