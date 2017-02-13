Exception to Oklahoma Reading Law Could be Permanent

Some Oklahoma lawmakers are seeking to make a permanent exception to the state's requirement for third-grade students to be reading proficient before moving on to the next grade.

The Oklahoman reports that currently, Oklahoma's Reading Sufficiency Act requires students in the third grade to score proficient on the state reading test in order to go into fourth grade. A temporary exception was approved in 2014, allowing students to move on anyway if a committee of teachers and parents of the student approve promotion.

That exception is expiring in 2018, but Republican Rep. Katie Henke has introduced a bill to make it a permanent part of the law.

Gov. Mary Fallin didn't return the newspaper's request for comment, but said in 2014 that "it's unfair" to send students to fourth grade without the reading skills necessary for success.