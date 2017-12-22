Related Program: 
Museum Confidential

Everybody's a Critic

By 13 hours ago

Movies and museums. Museums and movies. They go together like popcorn and Milk Duds. On this installment of our podcast, we speak with Charles Elmore of the Oklahoma Film Critics Circle. Topics include memorable motion pictures of 2017, what makes a film an "art film," how today's so-called Golden Age of Television relates to (or doesn't relate to) today's films and filmmakers, and so forth. 

 Hosted by Jeff Martin with Philbrook Museum of Art and produced by Scott Gregory with Public Radio Tulsa.  

Philbrook Museum of Art
Museum Confidential
Movies
Film Critic
Charles Elmore
Oklahoma Films Critics Circle

An Introduction to Museum Confidential: The Podcast

By Dec 12, 2017

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we are pleased to present the first episode of Museum Confidential: The Podcast, a bi-weekly endeavor which Public Radio Tulsa has been co-creating with Philbrook Musueum of Art since mid-October. Hosted by Jeff Martin of Philbrook and edited and produced by our own Scott Gregory, this podcast is an extension of the popular "Museum Confidential" exhibit now on view at Philbrook, which will run through early May of 2018. Both the podcast and the exhibit, as we learn today, explore in various ways what goes on "behind the scenes" at a given museum.

The Art of the Playlist

By Nov 21, 2017

Sweetness! It's an extended and ever-so-tuneful edition of our podcast for the extended holiday weekend. Listen in as Jeff Martin (of Philbrook Museum) and Scott Gregory (of Public Radio Tulsa) dig various songs and/or bands inspired by art and/or artists and/or museums and/or The Muse. Sonic bliss? Odd audio? Both? Neither? It's in the ear of the beholder, friends.

Ask The Experts

By Nov 9, 2017

An in-depth chat with Hrag Vartanian and Sharon Louden, two of the most prominent thought leaders in the art world today. Topics range from early museum experiences to a one-way trip to Mars.

Hosted by Jeff Martin with Philbrook Museum of Art and produced by Scott Gregory with Public Radio Tulsa.

The Price of Fine Art

By Oct 26, 2017

Explore a different side of legendary actor Vincent Price for our special Halloween episode with Philbrook curator, Christina E. Burke. Guest starring Michael Jackson, Johnny Carson, and Jack Nicholson. 

Hosted by Jeff Martin and produced by Scott Gregory.

Drawing Conclusions

By Dec 7, 2017

Our first in-depth artist chat, with acclaimed photorealist, Karl Haendel. Topics range from the best types of pencils and football to Dutch artist M.C. Escher and politics. See Haendel's work in the current Philbrook Downtown show, "Game On." 

Hosted by Jeff Martin with Philbrook Museum of Art and produced by Scott Gregory with Public Radio Tulsa. 