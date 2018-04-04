EPA Chief Pruitt Gets Support from Trump, Warning From White House

The embattled head of the Environmental Protection Agency got a measured gesture of support from President Donald Trump but also a warning from the White House about the ethical questions surrounding his travel spending and ties to lobbyists.

Scott Pruitt has come under scrutiny for his use of a Capitol Hill condo owned by the wife of a prominent Washington lobbyist whose firm represents fossil fuel companies.

On Tuesday, The Atlantic reported that Pruitt had bypassed the White House to give big raises to two young aides he brought with him from Oklahoma.

Trump has repeatedly praised endangered members of his administration while privately plotting their ouster. That tendency, and Trump's tepid words, suggested that Pruitt's future at EPA is not assured despite the president's apparently high regard for him.