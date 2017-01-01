Energy Business Titan, Music Legend Top Oklahoma 2016 Deaths

An energy industry titan and a music legend are among the notable Oklahomans who died during 2016.

Chesapeake Energy founder Aubrey McClendon died March 2 when his vehicle crashed into a concrete bridge in Oklahoma City and burst into flames. The 56-year-old McClendon had left Chesapeake in 2013 and founded American Energy Partners where he was chairman and CEO when he died a day after being indicted on bid-rigging charges.

Songwriters Hall of Fame member Leon Russell died at his home in Tennessee in November. The 74-year-old Russell was born in Lawton and grew up in Tulsa.

Others who died during in 2016 include former Gov. David Hall and Jon Hansen, the spokesman for the Oklahoma City Fire Department following the Oklahoma City bombing.