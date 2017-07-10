EMSA Issues Another Heat Alert

By KWGS News 39 minutes ago

EMSA has posted another Heat Alert for the Tulsa. This afternoon's high temperature is expected to be in the mid 90s. 

On Sunday, the ambulance service responded to a half dozen heat related medical problems. All six patients were transported to the hospital.

The following cooling stations are open for business until further notice:

The Salvation Army Center of Hope

102 N. Denver Ave.

Tulsa, OK 74103

24/7

Tulsa County Social Services Cooling station

2401 Charles Page Blvd.

Tulsa OK 74127

8:30 am – 8:00 pm

Dennis R. Neill Equality Center

621 East 4th Street

Tulsa, OK 74120

Noon to 9 pm 7-days a week

John 3:16 Mission

506 N. Cheyenne

Tulsa, Okla. 74103

24/7

Senior Nutrition sites throughout the Tulsa area are also available as Cooling Stations

Dial 2-1-1 for locations, hours and other information. Dial 2-1-1 for more information on applying for a free, loaned air conditioning unit.