EMSA Board Meets In Closed Session

The Emergency Medical Service Authority board meets behind closed doors for two hours at Stroud. The members discussed a federal lawsuit that accuses it and CEO Steve Williamson of accepting kickbacks.

The civil filing says up to $20-million may have been accepted through the scheme. The federal government is concerned because of possible Medicare or Medicaid fraud. The kickbacks were reportedly for ambulance service contracts over a series of years.

Two board members, Allison Peterson and Jan Slater, were appointed to oversee the litigation as it moves forward.

The meeting was held in Stroud because it is half-way between EMSA's two divisions in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.