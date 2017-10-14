EMSA Board to Meet Tuesday to Discuss CEO

Tulsa's emergency ambulance service has scheduled a special meeting to discuss the employment of its executive director.

Steve Williamson has led the Emergency Medical Services Authority since 1978. He recently came under fire after being named in a federal lawsuit that alleges a $20 million kickback scheme involving a Texas contractor.

The authority manages ambulance services in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. The EMSA board of directors is scheduled to meet Tuesday.

The Tulsa City Council denied a request from the authority to raise its rates to help cover its defense for the lawsuit. Council members said there's no guarantee that more funding would rescue the agency or the city from eventually having to pay more.