EMSA and CEO Named in Kickback Allegation

Tulsa’s Emergency Medical Services Authority and its CEO are named in a federal civil complaint. The action was filed in Texas and accuses EMSA and its CEO Steve Williamson of benefiting from a kickback scheme.
The allegation claims the Authority accepted $20 million in bribes in a period from the 1990s to 2013.
EMSA decline comment on the claims, but did say in a news release that it tries to abide by the rules and that the allegations in no way reflect on the quality of care to its patients.
"This case is in no way related to the high quality that the EMSA system provides to all patients. EMSA makes every effort to adhere to applicable rules, regulations, and laws. EMSA has earned a reputation of providing Oklahomans with excellent ambulance service and looks forward to continuing our mission long after this issue is resolved"
Mayor Bynum issued the following statement:
"The City has been assured that the delivery and quality of EMSA’s ambulance and medical services will not be affected or disrupted by today's announcement. EMSA is an independent public trust and, as such, is an entity entirely separate from and not controlled by the City. It operates for the benefit of both the City of Tulsa and Oklahoma City as the beneficiaries of that trust. Obviously, the City intends to monitor future developments in this civil lawsuit and will respond if necessary and appropriate. The City intends to cooperate in any way necessary with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas that filed the civil lawsuit. As a beneficiary of EMSA, the City expects that EMSA will cooperate as well to resolve the matter."