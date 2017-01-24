EMSA and CEO Named in Kickback Allegation

Tulsa’s Emergency Medical Services Authority and its CEO are named in a federal civil complaint. The action was filed in Texas and accuses EMSA and its CEO Steve Williamson of benefiting from a kickback scheme.

The allegation claims the Authority accepted $20 million in bribes in a period from the 1990s to 2013.

EMSA decline comment on the claims, but did say in a news release that it tries to abide by the rules and that the allegations in no way reflect on the quality of care to its patients.

"This case is in no way related to the high quality that the EMSA system provides to all patients. EMSA makes every effort to adhere to applicable rules, regulations, and laws. EMSA has earned a reputation of providing Oklahomans with excellent ambulance service and looks forward to continuing our mission long after this issue is resolved"

Mayor Bynum issued the following statement: