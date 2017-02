Here are the election results from yesterday in bullet point:

School bond issues at Jenks, Union and Skiatook all passed.

Amy Shelton is elected to the Tulsa School Board to replace Wilbert Collins who is stepping down for health reasons.

Tulsa School Board President Lana Turner Addison will be in a re-election run-off with Janette Marshall.

Bill Bush is elected to the Owasso City Council.

Christine Hamner is elected to the Sand Springs Council.

The rest of the results are available here: