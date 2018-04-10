Education March from Tulsa Arrives at the Capitol

Led by the Douglass High School marching band, a contingent of education funding advocates arrived at the Oklahoma capitol Tuesday afternoon.

Many in the group set out on the 110-mile walk seven days ago from Tulsa’s Webster High. U-S history teacher Aaron Baker walked all seven days and says he did it for students who are underprivileged because of race, sexual orientation or ability.

"A truly free, truly public education is the great equalizer in our society, but it has to be fully funded," Baker said.

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist said the march shined a light on Oklahoma’s education funding problem, but it’s time for supporters to take the next steps: supporting pro-education lawmakers with votes and donations, participating in voter registration drives, and running for office.

"This is not a rally. This is not a protest. This is a movement," Gist told the crowd assembled outside the capitol.

Marchers covered around 16 miles a day along Route 66, staying overnight at schools along the way.