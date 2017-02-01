Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

Economic Development, Community Policing, Public Education, Etc. -- A Chat with Mayor G.T. Bynum

By 59 minutes ago
Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1
  • Aired on Wednesday, February 1st.
    Aired on Wednesday, February 1st.

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we welcome Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum back to our studios. He was sworn in as Tulsa's newest mayor in December, having previously served as a member of the Tulsa City Council since 2008. (Mayor Bynum's great-great grandfather [1899-1900] and maternal grandfather [1970-1978] also served as mayors of Tulsa.) The Mayor joins us to talk about what he's accomplished in his mayoral tenure thus far as well as what he has planned for the immediate future: As he writes on the official City of Tulsa website: "We [as Tulsans] were fortunate to have pioneers with a spirit of high expectations for their new hometown. They didn't want to be the oil capital of Green Country -- they made Tulsa 'The Oil Capital of the World.' They built a place known as 'America's Most Beautiful City.' When they saw an airplane for the first time, they decided to build one of the first airports in the world which led to the growth of the aviation industry right here in Tulsa. Today, we are entering a renewal of that spirit of high expectations. In the next few years, we will open the greatest city park in America, become the home to an Olympic sport, and transform the museum that houses the world's greatest collection of Western art. We will build a lake in the center of the city, creating new recreational opportunities for the entire region. We will move from a laggard to a leader in the field of public transportation with the installation of bus rapid-transit lines. The City government will partner with our schools and our entire county in ways never before seen in Tulsa, while also becoming a national leader in the use of data to deliver tremendous customer service to citizens."

Tags: 
G.T. Bynum
City of Tulsa
Tulsa Mayor
Mayor
Tulsa History
Economic Development
A Gathering Place (at River Parks)
Arkansas River

Related Content

An Update on the Forthcoming Route 66 Experience Museum

By Jan 26, 2017

Our guest today is Ken Busby, the CEO and executive director of the non-profit Route 66 Alliance, which is based here in Tulsa, and which is, per its website, "dedicated to the preservation, promotion, and enhancement of historic Route 66 -- past, present, and future." Formerly the director of the Arts and Humanities Council of Tulsa, Busby was asked to lead the "Mother Road"-focused organization in 2014; today, he brings us up to speed on the Route 66 Experience Museum, a large-scale development for which funds are still being raised and plans

A Chat with Kim Johnson, the Newly Appointed CEO of the Tulsa City-County Library

By Jan 20, 2017

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with Kim Johnson, who became chief executive officer of the Tulsa City-County Library on January 1st. After more than 15 years as an employee of the TCCL, Johnson seems like a perfect fit for this leadership post. She's very committed, of course, to books and learning and literacy -- and to the vital purpose of libraries within society today -- and she's the first African American to lead the 24-branch system that is the TCCL.

A Vivid New Book on Tulsa History -- "4th & Boston: Heart of the Magic Empire"

By Dec 20, 2016

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we offer a chat with Douglas Miller, the principal behind Müllerhaus Legacy, a Tulsa-based firm that creates books and other publications on-demand for private organizations and special occasions. A graphic artist and book designer by trade, Miller is also, in fact, a writer, since a book for which he's the lead author has just recently appeared.

Michael Wallis Offers "Oklahoma: A Sense of Place"

By May 9, 2012

On today's program, a chat with the bestselling Tulsa-based author and historian, Michael Wallis. Back in January, as part of the long-running Tulsa Town Hall Speaker Series, Wallis addressed a capacity crowd at the Chapman Music Hall in the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. His talk focused on what it means to be an Oklahoman --- on the character, history, lineage, goals, misdeeds, and accomplishments of the people of the Sooner State. It was a speech that drew much applause, rave reviews, and numerous tributes in the weeks that followed its delivery.

2016 Will Be a Big Year for A Gathering Place for Tulsa

By Dec 29, 2015
File photo

One full calendar year down, about two to go until the opening of A Gathering Place for Tulsa.

Director Jeff Stava said 2016 will be a busy year behind the construction fences.

"A lot of things will start to take shape," Stava said. "It'll just further enhance and focus, kind of, the different features. You'll start to really see that on the site."

In 2016, features and buildings that are currently in the early stages should have finished exteriors. There will also be two tree planting cycles and most work to sculpt the park's topography should be finished.

Getting to Know Tony Moore, the Newly Named Director of A Gathering Place and Guthrie Green

By Oct 17, 2016

Our guest on this edition of ST is Tony Moore, who was formerly the chief operating officer at the Lowry Park Zoo in Tampa, Florida, and now serves as the director of both A Gathering Place and Guthrie Green. The former is, of course, the George Kaiser Family Foundation's $350 million initiative -- now being built along Riverside Drive near 31st Street -- that will open late next year, and the latter is the popular public-park-and-open-stage space in downtown Tulsa, just across the street from the Woody Guthrie Center.

"It's an Absolute New Day" — County Commission Welcomes Mayor G.T. Bynum

By Dec 12, 2016
Matt Trotter / KWGS

Tulsa County commissioners gave a warm welcome to G.T. Bynum on Monday as he attended their meeting for the first time as mayor.

They presented him with a sculpture of a handshake, and Chair Karen Keith said the board of county commissioners is optimistic about working with Bynum.

"This new administration just has a whole different attitude about working with their other government partners throughout the county and the region," Keith said. "It's just an absolute new day. We are very excited."

Bynum Appoints Chief Resilience Officer to Focus on City's Racial Disparities

By Dec 9, 2016
Matt Trotter / KWGS

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced his appointment for chief resilience officer Friday and said her efforts will focus on addressing racial disparities within the city.

DeVon Douglass comes into the Rockefeller Foundation–funded position from the Oklahoma Policy Institute. She said even if a focus on race seems political, developing a plan for Tulsa to have good and equitable transportation systems, education and health care access is a nonpartisan task.

A Chat with James Wagner, the Newly Named Chief of Performance Strategy and Innovation at City Hall

By Dec 15, 2016

On this installment of StudioTulsa, we speak with James Wagner, the Chief of Performance Strategy and Innovation in Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum's newly formed administration. Mr. Wagner was previously the principal transportation planner for the Indian Nations Council of Governments (or INCOG), and he appeared on this program several times in that capacity.