Easter Ice? Could Be!

South to southwest winds will increase ahead of a strong cold front Saturday. The winds combined with the warm temperatures forecast will raise fire weather concerns. Along and behind the front, a band of showers and isolated storms is expected to develop across the region as the front sags south. The bulk of the activity will likely be after 7 PM Saturday evening. Temperatures will turn sharply colder on Easter Sunday behind the strong cold front, with gusty northeast winds. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures are expected to fall to near freezing or slightly below across portions of northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Areas of drizzle or light rain are expected to develop across the region during this time as well, which could lead to some light icing on elevated surfaces, including bridges and overpasses. Some impacts to holiday travel are possible. Some isolated to widely scattered elevated thunderstorm activity will be possible Sunday and Monday. Severe weather is not expected. Another strong cold front is expected to sweep across the region on Tuesday. As the front encounters a warmer and more unstable airmass over the region by this time, a band of thunderstorms will develop and sweep east with the front. Some severe weather is possible, with the better potential over far eastern Oklahoma into western Arkansas. The storm potential will sweep east of the area by Tuesday evening.