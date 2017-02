A morning wildfire causes thick smoke to roll over Highway 412, The Creek Turnpike and far East Admiral. The blaze was reported about 7:15 this morning.

Fire crews from Rogers and Wagoner County battled the fire while Tulsa Police provided traffic control in the area. It took about an hour to get the fire put out. It appears no structures were damaged,

The fire danger is high across Oklahoma with little or no rain in the forecast.