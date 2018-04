A prescription drug take back is scheduled Saturday in Tulsa. Environmental Compliance Specialist with the city, Bren Summerlin, says it’s a chance to dispose of unwanted and expired medications in a way that isn’t damaging to the environment.

The event is this Saturday, April 28th, from 10am until 2pm at three locations…the Reasor’s lot at 71st and Sheridan, Patrick Henry School on 41st Street, and the MET recycling center at 21st and 129th.