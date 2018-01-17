Related Program: 
Dr. Aaron Carroll Offers "The Bad Food Bible: How and Why to Eat Sinfully"

  Aired on Monday, January 15th.
Wait a sec -- is coffee good for you? Or bad? And what about chocolate -- should we avoid it, or does it actually have positive nutritional aspects? Tips about food can be confusing, as we all know, and things always seem to be in flux. On this edition of ST Medical Monday, our guest is Dr. Aaron Carroll, who brings some stability (and sound advice) to these matters. Carroll is the author of a new book, "The Bad Food Bible: How and Why to Eat Sinfully." Dr. Carroll is a Professor of Pediatrics and Associate Dean for Research Mentoring at Indiana University's School of Medicine, where he is also Director of the Center for Pediatric and Adolescent Comparative Effectiveness Research. His new book, per The Wall Street Journal, "knocks down a number of nutrition myths...[and concludes] with nine common-sense rules for healthy eating." And further, from BookPage: "In this informative, accessible book, Carroll, a doctor and health care expert, sifts through the research, advice, and straight-up hype surrounding diets to reveal that some of the foods we view as off-limits aren't as awful as we think.... The book has plenty of sensible tips for maintaining a healthy diet."

