"Double Takes" on All This Jazz: Exploring Albums by Chet Baker, Muhal Richard Abrams, and Others

Listen for the next All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 20th, right here on KWGS / Public Radio Tulsa.

Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, ATJ delivers three hours of recent and classic jazz -- across a wide range of styles -- from 9 o'clock till midnight. From John Coltrane to John Zorn, Woody Herman to Woody Shaw, Chris Connor to Kris Davis, Dave Brubeck to Dave Douglas, and Gerry Mulligan to Geri Allen, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

And in the third and theme-driven hour of our show, beginning at 11pm, our focus will be on four quite different but equally wonderful albums: Chet Baker's MY FAVORITE SONGS (1988), Ariel Pocock's LIVING IN TWILIGHT (2017), Muhal Richard Abrams' MAMA AND DADDY (1980; shown here), and John Scofield's COUNTRY FOR OLD MEN (2016). Also, please note that ATJ playlist information can be found here, at the bottom of the page...and that we (more or less) maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thank you.