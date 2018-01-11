Don't Be Fooled; You WILL Need a Coat

A strong cold front will move through northeast Oklahoma and western Arkansas today, with temperatures dropping 15-20 degrees within a few hours of frontal passage. Freezing precipitation will likely begin in parts of far northeast Oklahoma by mid to late morning and by mid to late afternoon across northwest Arkansas. Although accumulations will be light where freezing precipitation occurs, slick spots on roads, bridges and overpasses will likely result in hazardous driving conditions for the Thursday afternoon commute- especially far eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Any mixed precipitation will will change over to all snow this afternoon and early evening, with less than an inch expected. Additionally, strong southerly winds will continue ahead of the front. As the front continues to move east,winds will shift to the northwest with increasing speeds. Wind gusts as high as 35 to 45 miles an hour are possible behind the front, especially across parts of northeast Oklahoma beginning around mid morning. At this time, a wind advisory will be in effect from 9 am to 4 pm for parts of northeast Oklahoma. The advisory may be expanded further east later today. Very cold temperatures will continue to filter into the area overnight, yielding wind chill values of zero to minus 5 by sunrise Friday morning.