Domestic Violence and Mental Health Link Explored

More-and-more, domestic violence is being linked to mental health issues. That news is not good for a state already ranked 49th in the nation in addressing mental health needs.

Jan Figart is with the Family Safety Center in Tulsa. She says 22% of Oklahomans, nearly one-in-four, will have some sort of mental health issues in their lifetime.

Figart tells the 'Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women' that every county in the state is considered to have an inadequate number of mental health providers.