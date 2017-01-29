Dispatches Of Discontent: Protesters Of Immigration Ban Take To The Streets

Updated at 3:30 p.m. ET

They began Saturday as a series of pop-up demonstrations outside several major airports. But by Sunday, the protests against President Trump's temporary immigration freeze had leapt from those airports to squares and plazas in cities across the U.S.

Outside the White House, in Boston's Copley Square and Battery Park in New York City, immigrant advocacy groups have organized protests to register their discontent with the executive order Trump signed Friday.

That order bars all refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days, as well as citizens of seven largely Muslim countries for 90 days. The freeze also applies to green card holders, who are legal U.S. residents; they will need a case-by-case waiver to enter the country.

"Protecting this nation and our people is the No. 1 priority of this president and our government," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Sunday, arguing that the immigration ban is the best way to do that.

But "a lot of people say they had a visceral reaction when they heard the news either Friday or Saturday," says Jack Lepiarz of member station WBUR.

Reporting from Boston's Copley Square, Jack tells NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro that the plaza, which is roughly the size of a football field, has been packed with protesters of the executive order.

"They say there need to be more protests like this," Jack says, referring to conversations he had with demonstrators there. "It's almost a show of force, as one woman said, where you get the bodies out there and tell the people in office that this is not OK."

Meanwhile, outside the White House, NPR's Parth Shah reports the crowd has rippled with the chant "no hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here."

"I did not think it would be me; I thought it would be refugees," American University student Lames al-Kebsi, a protester in D.C., tells NPR's Wynne Davis. "Because I am here as a guest, I am here a visitor. I am not a threat to the country. It was really a shock ... I didn't expect it to be students, as well."

Kebsi, who is from Yemen, says that Saturday night she told her parents that under the order, she cannot see them for the next two years — because if she leaves the country, she will not be able to return to finish her degree at American.

Others, like D.C. resident and middle school teacher Trisha Sanghavi, echoed the sentiment heard by Jack in Boston.

"This is what D.C. is going to look like every weekend now," Sanghavi told NPR.

Chris Chester of WAMU reports that what began as a rally outside the White House has now transformed into a march toward the Capitol.

Even as demonstrators have taken to the streets in several cities, protests continue to pack major international airports in the U.S.

The arrivals hall at Los Angeles International Airport filled with signs and loud chants — well before the protest's scheduled start time Sunday, NPR's Kirk Siegler reports.

