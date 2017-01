The giant Oklahoma Department of Human Services say it is going to near over $42-million to finish out the last six-months of this year. Representative Pat Ownbey heads the committee that oversees the DHS.

He is not surprised by the request. But, Ownbey says the request would be hard to fulfill with Oklahoma's cash crisis.

The state is facing a $900-million shortfall. The DHS says without it, programs will be cut and employees furloughed.