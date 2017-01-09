DHS Review By State House Committee

The giant Oklahoma Department of Human Services goes before the State House Budget Committee today for a performance review. DHS Director Ed Lake outlined programs for the lawmakers, including an update on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP or Food Stamps.

He says while some people assume the program waste money, Lake says every little fraud has been found in the program. He says last year 18 people did face court action because of fraud. He says the programs helps over 300,000 Oklahoma families and on average families get less than $4 per day in benefits.

He also discussed the foster care program and winter and summer energy assistance programs

Director Lake presented his agency's budget request to lawmakers on Monday, urging them to pass a supplemental appropriation bill after they reconvene next month.

Lake says the agency needs about $34 million to fund programs for the elderly and developmentally disabled. It also needs additional funding to cover a shortfall in adoption subsidy payments and a court-monitored plan for caring for children in DHS custody.

DHS' current fiscal year's budget is about $678 million.