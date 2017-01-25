Dewey Man Pleads Guilty in $8.2M Synthetic Drug Conspiracy

A 73-year-old Dewey man has pleaded guilty to one count in what federal prosecutors say was an $8.2 million synthetic drug conspiracy.

Court records show John Ray James pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy for the sale of the synthetic drug known as K2 at retail smoke shops he owned in Tulsa, Owasso and Claremore.

James faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine plus the forfeiture to the government of $1.7 million. However, a plea agreement says prosecutors will recommend probation and no fine and that James has agreed to the forfeiture.

James admitted in in the agreement that he purchased for resale products that were falsely labeled "potpourri," ''aromatherapy," and "not for human consumption" when he knew they contained synthetic drugs that people would use.