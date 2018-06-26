Despite Rain, Drought is Still a Factor in Oklahoma

Climate prediction experts believe the upcoming monsoon season in the nation's Southwest could be wetter than normal, but even an exceptionally wet season is unlikely to lift the region's annual rainfall to average levels.

Weather forecasters said Monday sparse rainfall in the U.S. Southern Plains since autumn has caused drought conditions to worsen, especially in the Four Corners region of Colorado, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico.

Brian Klimowski, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Flagstaff, Arizona, says the region should begin receiving monsoonal moisture during the first half of July, later than normal.

Becky Bolinger, Colorado's assistant state climatologist, says warmer-than-normal temperatures and sporadic rainfall has exacerbated wildfire conditions in the region. Fire restrictions are in place in all four states.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says moderate to extreme drought also persists in parts of Oklahoma and Texas.