As part of a bridge rehabilitation project scheduled for overall completion in summer 2018, delays can be expected in the following areas:

The left lane of north and southbound Memorial Dr. will be closed over I-244 from 9 a.m. Monday through Friday. Drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time in this area or seek an alternate route.

The two right lanes of eastbound I-244 will be closed between Harvard Ave. and Yale Ave., and also at Memorial Dr. from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.