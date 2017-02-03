Death of Veteran Under Investigation at Oklahoma VA Center

Three agencies are investigating another death of a resident at the Oklahoma Veterans Center in Talihina.

The Tulsa World reports the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office recently finished an examination of the body of 70-year-old Leonard Smith. The cause of death is pending the results of toxicology tests.

Investigations are also ongoing by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Oklahoma Department of Human Services' Adult Protective Services program.

Smith's death comes just four months after the death of a resident who was discovered with maggots in a wound. State lawmakers have recently filed emergency legislation to try to shut down the facility.

Republican Sen. Frank Simpson proposed a bill in January to relocate the veterans at the Talihina center. If approved, it would take effect immediately.