A plea deal may be in the works for the woman accused of crashing into a group of 2015 OSU football homecoming parade spectators. The crash left four people dead and many more injured.

While the Tulsa attorney for Adacia Chambers says he is preparing for the start of trial next week, The 'Oklahoman' is reporting that a plea bargain may be agreed upon just prior to the start of jury selection next Tuesday. The newspaper did not name a source for its story.