Daniel Hege Conducts the TSO in Evening of Beethoven, Ravel, and More

Our guest on this installment of ST is Daniel Hege, the well-regarded young classical music conductor who was the music director of the Syracuse Symphony for several years before becoming, in 2010, the music director of the Wichita Symphony. Hege will also be the guest conductor for the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra tomorrow night, Saturday the 13th, as that orchestra begins its new season of concerts in the Tulsa PAC's Chapman Music Hall. The program begins at 7:30pm; it will feature not one but two show-stopping mega-works: Rachmaninoff's "Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor, Op.