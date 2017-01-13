Related Program: 
Daniel Hege Conducts the TSO in Evening of Beethoven, Ravel, and More

  Aired on Friday, January 13th.
On this installment of StudioTulsa, we speak once again with Daniel Hege, the Principal Guest Conductor for the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra. Hege is back in town to conduct the TSO's next concert, which happens tomorrow night (Saturday the 14th) at 7:30pm in the Tulsa PAC's Chapman Music Hall. This concert will feature Beethoven's Symphony No. 4  as well as works by Mendelssohn ("The Hebrides") and Ravel ("Le tombeau de Couperin" and "Tzigane"). TSO violinist Rossitza Jekova-Goza will also be featured in this concert, and you can find more information, including ticket details, here.

