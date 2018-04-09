Related Program: 
"The Danger Within Us" (Encore Presentation)

  Aired on Monday, April 9th.
(Note: This interview originally aired back in January.) On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we offer an interview that stems from three rather alarming facts. One: About 10 percent of Americans are implanted with medical devices (such as pacemakers, artificial hips, cardiac stents, and so on). Two: The overwhelming majority of high-risk implanted devices in the U.S. have never undergone a single clinical trial. And three: Medical interventions have become the third leading cause of death in America. What in the world, you might ask, is going on here? Our guest is Jeanne Lenzer, an award-winning medical investigative journalist whose new book both uncovers and explores these realities. The book, just out, is called "The Danger Within Us: America's Untested, Unregulated Medical Device Industry and One Man's Battle to Survive It."

