D.A. To Try Kepler 4th Time

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler will try again. He has announced plans to re-try former Tulsa Police Officer Shannon Kepler.
The first three trials ended in mistrial when the jury could not reach a verdict. Kepler is accused of murdering Jeremy Lake, who was his daughter’s boy friend.
The D.A. issued the following statement:
After consultation with the Tulsa Police Department, we are in full agreement that this case should proceed with prosecution. As I have stated previously, the very nature of our criminal justice system is premised upon the finality of a verdict. Mr. Kepler deserves that and so does Jeremy Lake’s family. As with all individuals who are charged with a crime, the presumption of innocence remains until a judge or jury determines otherwise.