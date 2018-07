The Rogers County District Attorney will not represent Sheriff Scott Walton in a civil lawsuit. Matt Ballard recused himself from the case yesterday.

Walton is accused of assaulting a medical marijuana supporter at a forum when he physically removed him from the event.

Chip Paul, the founder of ‘Oklahomans for Health’, filed a lawsuit against Walton for assault. Walton has claimed Paul was being disruptive. That is an allegation Paul denies.