Déjà Vu for Bridenstine on Resubmitted NASA Nomination

Oklahoma Congressman Jim Bridenstine’s nomination to lead NASA is again moving forward.

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation again approved the nomination Thursday on a 14–13 party line vote.

Bridenstine's nomination was returned to the White House at the end of 2017 after stalling in the Senate, and it was resubmitted. He was not at the hearing.

Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., said Bridenstine is still as divisive, untested as an agency leader and technically unqualified as he was in November, something that gives him pause with NASA working to send a man to Mars.

"And we're going to launch in two years the forerunner, which is the largest rocket ever, and with the lives of astronauts and the very future of space on the line, now more than ever the agency needs a unifying force and a qualified space professional," Nelson said.

Oklahoma Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe said Bridenstine has the support that counts.

"The comments that are made about him as far as others, I don't think there's anyone who knows more about the qualifications of someone other than someone who's an astronaut," Inhofe said. "Buzz Aldrin and several others are supporting him."

Nelson is a former astronaut himself.

Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner said not every Democrat shares the committee Democrats' perspective on Bridenstine.

"'Now is the time for Jim Bridenstine to take command and grow NASA's capabilities and American leadership in space as NASA administrator.' That wasn't a knuckle-dragging Republican. That was Congressman Ed Perlmutter, a Democrat from Colorado," Gardner said. "He has bipartisan support, and I hope that at least will continue in the Senate."

Perlmutter serves with Bridenstine on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.

It's unknown when the full Senate will take up Bridenstine's nomination.