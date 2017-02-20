Crowd Expected For Council Park Meeting

The Tulsa City Council will meet in a special session on Tuesday. The members will consider if to abandon nine acres of Helmerich Park in South Tulsa. The move is seen as a step toward selling the land to a developer.

The land is on the southwest corner of 71st and Riverside Drive. The developer has offered $1.4 million for the property to build a sporting goods store. It is said to be an REI facility, but the company has not confirmed that. The firm has no stores in the state.

There is strong opposition to the plan. Smart Growth Tulsa's Bill Leighty feels the land is being under valued and there is no clear consensus as to what Tulsan's want at that intersection.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Tulsa's City Hall.