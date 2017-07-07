Cousin in Fatal Fireworks Robbery Questioned and Released

Tulsa County authorities say the person killed after a July Fourth shootout at a fireworks stand was a 15-year-old boy.

Deputies said Wednesday that 15-year-old Jake Ulrich was fatally shot after he and an older man reportedly tried to steal fireworks from the stand Tuesday. Authorities interviewed the 15-year-old's council, Jack Ulrich yesterday afternoon. Ulrich turned himself in on Thursday afternoon. He was released after the interview.

Deputy Justin Green says both the suspects and the owners of the fireworks stand had guns. Shots were exchanged, and the son of the fireworks stand's operator reportedly struck the 15-year-old in the chest.

The son of the stand's owner was interviewed by detectives and released.