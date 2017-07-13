Court Action Moves Forward in Okmulgee Case

Colorado prosecutors have enough evidence to move forward with a first-degree murder case against a Boulder man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend in Colorado, dismembering her body in Louisiana and putting a suitcase containing her torso in a dumpster in Oklahoma, a judge has ruled.

District Judge Ingrid Bakke also ruled Wednesday that Adam Densmore, 32, will remain jailed without bail, pending trial in the February death of Ashley Mead.

Mead's totso was found in a suitcase at an Okmuglee gas station dumpster.