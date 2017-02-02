Council Takes up Zoning Change for North Tulsa Business Park

Tulsa's city council has taken up the zoning change needed before work starts on a north Tulsa business park funded in the Vision renewal.

The 112-acre site is at 36th Street North and Peoria Avenue. Residents have concerns over truck traffic on Mohawk Boulevard the development may bring.

There are concessions to mitigate that in the final plan. INCOG's Susan Miller said an ODOT bridge replacement on 36th Street North will also allow trucks to use to use that road again, reducing traffic on Mohawk.

"Originally, they had it slated for about 2019, and they hope to be able to move it up to 2018," Miller said.

The deficient bridge replacement is a $4.4 million dollar project.

The final site plan spells out noise mitigation options for the future builder, such as earthen berms, a masonry wall or landscaping. There are also measures in place to deal with neighbors' concerns about excessive light.

"There's no lit signage allowed, no digital signage allowed, so a lot of those things that would be a detriment to a neighborhood, those aren't allowed," Miller said.

The Vision renewal included $10 million for the business park. It is among the projects that will be funded within the first five years.