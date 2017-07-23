Cooling Stations Open in Tulsa

The following cooling stations are open for business until further notice:
The Salvation Army Center of Hope
102 N. Denver Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
24/7
Tulsa County Social Services Cooling station
2401 Charles Page Blvd.
Tulsa OK 74127
8:30 am – 8:00 pm
Dennis R. Neill Equality Center
621 East 4th Street
Tulsa, OK 74120
Noon to 9 pm 7-days a week
John 3:16 Mission
506 N. Cheyenne
Tulsa, Okla. 74103
24/7
Senior Nutrition sites throughout the Tulsa area are also available as Cooling Stations
Dial 2-1-1 for locations, hours and other information. Dial 2-1-1 for more information on applying for a free, loaned air conditioning unit.