Cooling Stations Open in Tulsa

The following cooling stations are open for business until further notice:

The Salvation Army Center of Hope

102 N. Denver Ave.

Tulsa, OK 74103

24/7

Tulsa County Social Services Cooling station

2401 Charles Page Blvd.

Tulsa OK 74127

8:30 am – 8:00 pm

Dennis R. Neill Equality Center

621 East 4th Street

Tulsa, OK 74120

Noon to 9 pm 7-days a week

John 3:16 Mission

506 N. Cheyenne

Tulsa, Okla. 74103

24/7

Senior Nutrition sites throughout the Tulsa area are also available as Cooling Stations

Dial 2-1-1 for locations, hours and other information. Dial 2-1-1 for more information on applying for a free, loaned air conditioning unit.