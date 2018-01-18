Related Program: 
A Conversation with the Wyoming-Based and Bestselling Author, C.J. Box

Wednesday, January 17th
  • Aired on Wednesday, January 17th.
    Aired on Wednesday, January 17th.

On this edition of ST, we speak with Wyoming's own C.J. Box, who is the bestselling author of more than 20 novels, including the popular Joe Pickett series. A winner of the Edgar Alan Poe Award for Best Novel, the Gumshoe Award, the Western Heritage Award for Literature, and various other honors, Box is among the most popular writers at work today within the mystery/suspense/detective genre. He's currently visiting our community in order to appear at the Rotary Club of Tulsa, and he joins us to talk about how he, as a writer, is continually inspired by his native state: its terrain, its people, its history, its current events, its wildlife, its politics, and so forth.

